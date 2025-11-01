Strictly Come Dancing will be getting spooky and scary this weekend 👻🎃📺

Halloween has come to Strictly Come Dancing.

It might be November but there will be plenty of Spook-ta-cular fun.

But what can you expect from the latest live show?

Strictly Come Dancing will be putting the scream in Halloween this evening. The BBC’s long-running competition show is bringing back an iconic theme.

Despite the calendar flipping over to November, the show has not forgotten about October’s favourite day. The celebs and their professional partners will be bringing some spook-ta-cular fun in a few hours.

But what can you expect from the show this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What week is it on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week

For the sixth live shows of the season, Strictly is taking on one of its most iconic themes - Halloween. Expect some spooks and scares on the ballroom floor this weekend!

The series 23 cast will be taking on everything from Beethoven to Charli XCX and Lady Gaga. The full list is as follows:

Alex and Johannes - Salsa to Horny by Hot 'n' Juicy, Mousse T.

Amber and Nikita - Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Balvinder and Julian - Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister

Ellie and Vito - Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

George and Alexis - Cha Cha Cha to Apple by Charli XCX

Harry and Karen - American Smooth to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone

Karen and Carlos - Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

La Voix and Aljaž - Paso Doble to Beethoven's 5th

Lewis and Katya - Couple's Choice to Creep by Radiohead

Vicky and Kai - American Smooth to Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show?

The live show is set to take place today (November 1) and will help kick-off this brand new month of action on the BBC. Strictly’s esteemed judges will be casting their eyes over the performances and handing out scores this evening.

Voters will then have the opportunity to make their voices heard as the lines will open. The results will be revealed tomorrow (November 2) in the latest results show.

It is set to begin at 7.15pm once again and will feature yet another dance-off.

