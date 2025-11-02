Strictly Come Dancing has set a date for its Blackpool Week 🗼💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic Blackpool week is around the corner.

The celebs will be dreaming of making it to the milestone.

But when exactly will the show head to Blackpool Tower?

All of the Strictly Come Dancing cast will be closing their eyes and dreaming of Blackpool. It is the goal of every couple on the BBC show to make it to the milestone week.

The legendary dancing series will soon be packing its bags and heading north very soon. Tess Daly confirmed when exactly it will take place during Saturday night’s episode (November 1).

Another star will waltz away in just a few hours with the next dance-off set to take place in tonight’s (November 2) results show. Find out the timings here.

When is Blackpool week on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly judges during Halloween week | BBC/Guy Levy

During Saturday night’s episode, Tess Daly told audiences that the yearly sojourn to Blackpool Tower and its famous ballroom is set to take place in three weeks' time. It will take place during week nine of series 23 - the same point it took place last year.

Viewers can expect the Blackpool live show to be broadcast on Saturday, November 22. It means that three more couples will have left by that point.

The show first went to Blackpool Tower back in 2004, more than two decades ago. Who do you want to make it to Blackpool week the most?

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV next?

The results show for week 6 - Halloween Week - is set to take place this evening (November 2). It is due to start at 7.15pm once again and will finish at 8pm.

Strictly can be watched live on both BBC One and iPlayer. It can also be watched on demand via the catch-up service.