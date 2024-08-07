This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Umbrellas, flags and even balloons are some of the items banned from Leeds Festival 2024. ⛔

Leeds Festival 2024 is only a matter of weeks away as music takes over Bramham Park

This year’s event features performances from Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and Fred Again..

As usual, there’s a list of items not to bring to the festival grounds - so what can and can’t you bring to avoid dramas at Leeds Festival 2024 before the music begins?

If you can believe it, Leeds Festival is just over three weeks away, with preparation beginning to take place at Bramham Park for August Bank Holiday Weekend.

With the likes of Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and Fred Again.. set to headline this year’s festival, Live Nation have warned that so close to the start of this year’s event that tickets have almost sold out. Almost, thankfully, being the operative word.

So while those of you who are still debating whether to invest in a weekend or a day ticket to this year’s event, many more are starting their list of items that they need to pack before heading to this year’s event. Sleeping bag, a form of ID, contactless bank card, professional audio equipment…

… well hold up just one moment. That last item is going to have to be put to one side this year, as professional audio and video equipment are just two of a list of 30 items that are considered prohibited to bring to Leeds Festival this year.

We’ve listed all the items that are banned from the event, with the threat of some of your gear being confiscated and possibly destroyed in the process, along with a number of items that are allowed to be brought to Leeds Festival, but restricted to the campsite only.

What am I not allowed to bring to Leeds Festival 2024?

Bring your tents, leave your laughing gas and legal highs and there are some restrictions on food and alcohol at this year's Leeds Festival (Credit: Getty Images/Canva) | Getty Images/Canva

Though many of the festival stalwarts will know by now what is acceptable to bring to a festival and what isn’t, for those who are about to embark on their first Leeds Festival this year, then here’s a helpful list of things that will prevent your festival experience being a wash out before entering Bramham Park.

Aerosols (over 250ml)

Air horns/megaphones

Animals (except registered hearing or guide dogs)

Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Leeds Festival logos

Any item that could be considered for use as a weapon, including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person.

Balloons

Blow torches

Professional cameras or video equipment (lenses must be less than 6 inches)

Catapults

Chinese/Sky/Paper Lanterns

Clothing/Garments/Items with promote Cultural Appropriation

Disposable ajd Non-Disposable BBQs

Disposable vapes

Drones and other flying devices

Excessive amounts of food (i.e more than for personal consumption)

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares

Generators

Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted.

Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide

Leatherman style multi tools

Penknives

Perfume and make-up (over 100ml)

Petrol burners

Portable laser equipment and pens

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles

Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites)

Spray Cans

Unauthorised solicitation or marketing materials

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets

Walkie talkies or unauthorised radio equipment.

What should I bring to Leeds Festival 2024?

There are, however, some items that you can and should bring with you to Leeds Festival 2024, however some of these items must not be brought into the main arena of the festival, but are allowed on the campground itself.

Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (campsite only and before 6pm on Sunday evening)

Audio Recorders (campsite only)

Bags larger than A4 size (campsite only)

Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (campsite and weekend ticket holders only)

Cans (campsite only)

Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers (campsite only)

Cigarettes for personal use

Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass - campsite only). Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty) Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans

Flags (campsite only)

Flat based cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves. (campsite only)

Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to maximum of 1L per stove (campsite only)

Gazebos (campsite only)

Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable)

Selfie Sticks (campsite only)

Umbrellas, including golf umbrellas (campsite only)

Are there tickets still available to attend Leeds Festival 2024?

As mentioned, Live Nation have emailed those on their newsletter overnight to state that tickets to Leeds Festival have almost sold out. So to avoid packing for no reason whatsoever, visit Ticketmaster to avoid missing out on this year’s event.

Are you surprised by some of the items that are prohibited to bring to Leeds Festival this year, or are you happy to see Selfie Stick relegated to the campsite only? Leave your thoughts as a comment down below or get into contact with the writer by email.