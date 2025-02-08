Gladiators is not on TV this weekend - in major TV shake-up 🚨

Gladiators will not air a new episode this weekend.

Fans might be shocked to spot the beloved series missing from the schedule.

Major sporting events have caused the BBC in a shake-up.

Gladiators fans are being warned that the hit BBC show is not on this weekend. The broadcaster has been forced into a reshuffle of its schedule due to the FA Cup.

The revived reality show returned for its second series last month and viewers will have got used to a brand new episode airing each Saturday. However if they tune in at the regular today (February 8) they will instead be greeted by live sports.

Audiences will have to wait an extra week for the next instalment of the show. Here’s why it is missing from the schedule.

Why isn’t Gladiators on TV this weekend?

Gladiators is not on TV this weekend | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Graeme Hunter

The show is missing from the schedule due to the BBC having live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round. Gladiators usually airs at around 5.50pm on a weekend and this week the football will be on instead.

The Beeb’s coverage of Birmingham City and Newcastle United will start at 5.30pm and overlap with the time slot that is normally occupied by Gladiators. So viewers will have to wait until next weekend (February 15).

When will Gladiators be back on TV?

Viewers can expect Gladiators to return in its usual spot next Saturday (February 15). It will start at 5.50pm with the fourth heat of the competition.

The show will continue to air weekly throughout the rest of February and into March. Expect the grand final to take place later in 2025.