Local Instagram model set to shake things up on Love Island as girls move into Casa Amor

A local Instagram model is set to shake things up on Love Island when she makes her debut on the popular show tonight.

Maria Wild, 22 and originally from Beighton, Sheffield, is one of six new girls who will enter the villa when the original girls move out and into Casa Amor.

The Instagram model, who now lives in Cheltenham, has been brought in to test the original boys in the villa as the contestants seek to find love – and win up to £50,000.

Maria, who used to work in Argos in Sheffield city centre before she started modelling, is said to be keen to find her Mr Right.

She is close friends with former Love Island contestant Danielle Sellers, who starred in the third series of the hit show.

A source said today: “Maria was always very pretty and flamboyant. Her look has changed a lot over the years and she moved from Sheffield to go to London at one point.

“I am sure she will be a hit on Love Island.”

Maria is one of 12 new Love Islanders to hit the screens tonight.

Six girls will enter the villa, and six boys will accompany the original girls when they move out into Casa Amor – traditionally one of the most popular parts of the show, where relationships are put to the test.

Love Island airs every weekday night and on Sundays on ITV2 from 9pm.

On Saturday nights, Love Island: Unseen Bits replaces the main show, offering a round-up of the highlights of the week.

Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sunday nights from 10pm on ITV2, where host Caroline Flack and guests discuss the action from the villa from week.