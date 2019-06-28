Man found with life-threatening injuries on Chesterfield street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with life threatening injuries on a Chesterfield street.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been found on Highfield Lane with a serious head injury.

Birchover Court

It is believed that the man, a 47-year-old from Chesterfield, was the victim of an assault that took place outside Birchover Court at around 9.15pm last night (June 27).

READ MORE: Outwood Academy Newbold and Tibshelf Community School prom nights - in pictures

Detectives are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting the reference number 19*333851, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

READ MORE: Woman's anger after windows smashed at her Chesterfield home

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.