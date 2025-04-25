Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother has a companion show - and this is how to watch it 👁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV has confirmed its plans for the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final.

However after the live episode finishes on ITV1 - the action isn’t over.

But how exactly can viewers watch CBB: Late & Live?

Celebrity Big Brother fans are being reminded that once the live final has finished - the show is not completely done for 2025. A companion show will be following the announcement of the winner this evening.

ITV hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will be joined by guests and the live studio audience to break down all the action from the final. It will also feature an interview with the star who won - and the odds point to a clear favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third of the housemates were axed in a brutal vote on Triple Tuesday - see who has made it to the 2025 final. ITV has confirmed the start time for the live episode today (April 25).

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live?

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother draws to a close later this month. | ITV

Following the conclusion of the 2025 CBB final, fans can get more Big Brother action with the companion show Late & Live. The spin-off show is due to start at approximately 10.30pm - however it is not on ITV1/ STV.

If you aren’t on the ball you could get caught out, as the companion show is broadcast on ITV2 - unlike the main show which is on the broadcaster’s main channel. It is due to run for over an hour and finish at around 11.35pm - good thing it is a Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will also be available to watch on ITVX, the broadcaster has confirmed. Both live and on demand, if you can’t stay up that late.

It will also be available on YouTube, due to a new partnership between the platform and the broadcaster.

Who are the guests on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live?

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again feature an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and fiery debate.

The presenting duo will also be joined by David Potts, Tiffany Pollard and Oti Mabuse who will each take turns in assuming the role of the Celebrity House Guest - promising hilarious discussions and deliberations alongside a star-studded panel of fellow celebrity guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect the winner and other finalists to appear on the companion show following the final this evening.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.