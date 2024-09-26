Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire rockers Terrorvision are back – with their first album in 13 years and a brand new UK tour.

We Are Not Robots, the band’s first album since 2011’s Super Delux, is described as “a marvellously raucous and eclectic statement of intent” and is out now.

A spokesperson said: “A record of music to verify the band’s existence and refresh their legendary, incendiary live shows, which still draw gasps and grins in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From the opening two-song punk tirade of ‘Electrocuted’ and ‘The Night That Lemmy Died’, through the pure, foot-stomping pop-rock of ‘Daydream’, to the singalong melodic bliss of ‘Opposites Attract’, We Are Not Robots delivers a Bradford-certified punch on the nose, kiss on the cheek and the party to end them all.”

Terrorvision are back with a new album and tour.

Lead singer Tony Wright used explosive single ‘The Night That Lemmy Died’, to celebrate the old-school mentality of bands like Terrorvision that play, write and rock their own tunes.

“It is an ode to the hard rocking in a world of twee,” he said.

Tony explained: “A tribute to all bands that play and write. That drive through the night to forge their way rather than entering a TV talent show. The world needs people like Lemmy and so we wrote this to remember what he meant to all us rockers. It’s almost a hymn!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2024, Terrorvision will take this renewed sense of enthusiasm on the road, and to their army of loyal fans, on the We Are On Tour tour.

From London to Glasgow, Terrorvision is back to remind us that music can rock our

THU 26 Sep - Wolverhampton: KKs Steel Mill

FRI 27 Sep - Stockton-On-Tees: Georgian Theatre

SAT 28 Sep - Aberdeen: The Lemon Tree

SUN 29 Sep - Glasgow: Slay

Formed in Bradford in 1988, Terrorvision signed with EMI Records in 1991 and released their debut album Formaldehyde to positive reviews and their first chart hit with ‘My House’

The band went from performing in front of 100 people in pubs to touring in support of The Ramones and Motorhead and opening for Def Leppard at their hometown stadium show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of 1993, the band had recorded their second album, How To Make Friends and Influence People with producer Gil Norton in New York City, which spawned five top-30 singles and several Kerrang! Awards to boot.

Third album, Regular Urban Survivors released in 1996, featured hits like ‘Perseverance’ and quickly went Gold.

Fourth album, ‘Shaving Peaches’ saw a stylistic shift, working with producers such as Edwyn Collins and the Utah Saints; ‘Tequila’ from the album reached number 2 in the UK charts in 1999. By the turn of the century, Terrorvision racked up notable TV appearances on Top Of The Pops, TFI Friday, Hotel Babylon and many more.

2001’s Good to Go, was their last album for a decade, with the lads taking a hiatus after a sold-out farewell tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuniting periodically for gigs and tours, the band started working on new material in 2010, resulting in the album Super Delux.

In 2015, Terrorvision reunited and went on the road again, celebrating the 25th anniversary of How To Make Friends and Influence People with a sold-out tour.

In 2023, they collaborated with Embrace guitarist Rick McNamara to produce new album We Are Not Robots. Mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, McFly) the record is a 37-minute riot of shiny pop hooks and in-yer-face hard rock.