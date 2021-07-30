The event was due to take place at Pikehall, near Matlock from July 30-August 1, featuring acts such as Sterephonics, Manic Street Preachers and Blossoms.

However, bosses took the tough decision to cancel it at the start of the month, citing a lack of government support and insurance in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the cancellation, they said: “It has been the hardest decision to make and we were hoping that by this summer we would be in a position to celebrate with you all, but unfortunately that isn’t the case.

“We have now been placed in an extremely awkward position.

“We are yet to receive the government’s guidance from their pilot schemes and the lack of a government-backed insurance package, amid rising Covid cases, makes us unable to fully commit to the next stages of planning for this year’s event, without greatly risking the future of Y Not.”

‘Absolutely gutted’

And festival organisers have released a further statement today, what would have been the first day of the event, expressing their sadness it was not going ahead.

They said: “Well, today would have been the day we’d normally be welcoming you all to Y Not.

“Nothing would make us happier right now than the sight of your faces coming through our gates, ready for a weekend of fun.

“We’re absolutely gutted we won’t be able to see you all this year, but the wheels are already in motion for 2022 and we’ll be back with a bang.

Y Not is not taking place this year.

“Thank you so much for all your continued support and understanding, we would have given anything to go ahead this year but unfortunately it was just too down to the wire. This is extremely difficult to communicate but believe us when we say that we share the heartbreak of watching other festivals take place, knowing that ours is grounded for another year.

“All refunds have now been processed and will be returned within the next few days, please bear with us, they are on the way.

“Miss you all.”

