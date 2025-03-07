Acclaimed pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performs at the Cavendish Hall, Chatsworth on March 29, 2025 (photo: John Davis)

Two concerts at the Cavendish Hall, Chatsworth will bring world-class music to the Peak District.

Acclaimed young pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be performing on March 29. At the age of just 21 Jeneba has already performed at the BBC Proms, London’s Wigmore Hall and in concert halls in Europe and the USA. She has appeared on radio and television and her latest recording on the Sony Classical label is due out in the future. Jeneba is part of the Kanneh-Mason family from Nottingham, one of seven siblings who have taken the classical music world by storm.

The programme for Jeneba’s concert, which begins at 4.30pm, includes pieces by Scarlatti, Chopin, and Scriabin and Prokofiev. For non society members, early booking will be essential.

Lizzie Ball, a firm favourite with Peak Music audiences, will feature in the society’s final concert of the season, on April 27, at 4.30pm. Equally at home with classical, jazz and a host of popular genres, Lizzie has performed with a varied list of iconic artists including Nigel Kennedy, Jeff Beck and Brian Wilson.

For this concert she is joined by Milos Milivojevic, the Serbian-born musician who is in demand the world over for his virtuoso accordian playing. Like Lizzie, Milos is nothing if not versatile, equally thrilling be it classical, tango or world music. They will be playing classical pieces by Stravinsky, Ravel and Copland amongst others, plus the odd tango and a rendition of the famous Edith Piaf song, La Vie En Rose. Like the previous concert, this is likely to be a sell-out.

Tickets for each concert cost £30 per person. Book online at https://peakmusicsociety.org.uk/tickets