Wishbone Ash will play in Buxton and Derby (photo: Roland Kaempfer)

The group will be playing the album live in its entirety along with songs from many of their other much-loved albums at Buxton Opera House on Friday, November 18 and at The Venue in Derby on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Hear classics such as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword, Warrior & Blowin’ Free sounding as fresh as ever, delivered with a twin-guitar sound that has become a part of rock history.

Argus was named by Melody Maker as Album of the Year in 1972 and the accolades and critical acclaim have snowballed over the ensuing half-century.

Guitar supremo Andy Powell is still at the helm and has been a constant ‘Best Guitarist’ contender throughout his career as well as a highly sought after session musician.

Wishbone Ash are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated bands in the history of rock. They have more than 30 albums to their credit and are renowned for their dynamic stage performances.

Tickets cost £28 for the gig in Buxton; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org. Advance tickets for Derby cost £27.50 (including booking fee) are available from www.seetickets.com and www.gigantic.com

