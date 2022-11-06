Opera Babes Karen England, left, and Rebecca Knight will sing at St Peter's Church, Belper, on November 19, 2022.

Opera Babes’ mezzo-soprano Karen England and soprano Rebecca Knight will be singing at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on November 19, 2022.

Karen, who was born in Holbrook and raised in Duffield, said: “Coming to Belper will be like coming home. It will be great to catch up with friends and family.”

Having taken a break from the stage to raise families and an enforced Covid hiatus, the Opera Babes return with a new show that includes talented concert pianist Gretel Dowdeswell, a regular on BBC Radio 3.During their 20-year career Karen and Rebecca have sung with Placido Domingo, Andre Rieu and orchestras including the London Symphony, the Halle, Berlin Symphony and the London Philharmonic.

The Opera Babes’ first album, Beyond Imagination, spent eleven weeks at number one on the UK Classical Chart and reached number four in the USA.

Karen and Rebecca were initially spotted busking in Covent Garden by a talent executive and within days were singing at the FA Cup Final and the UEFA Champions League Final in Milan.