Win £300 recording prize in Chesterfield' College's first Battle of the Bands contest

Up for grabs is a full day’s recording worth £300 with additional mixing session and a support slot at Real Time Live for the winner. Three-hour recording sessions will be awarded to the runner-up and third placed entrants. All the finalists will take home a prize from the sponsors.

Entry to the competition costs £10 for a soloist and £20 for a band. Proceeds will go to Derbyshire Stroke Association.

Open to musicians aged 16.to 25 years, the Battle of the Bands competition has an entry deadline of April 1, 2022 and participants should register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Record your entry in the college's studio on Infirmary Road. An engineer will mix it and send you a copy.

Heats will be held on April 9, 10, 13 and 14 when all applicants will be invited to record one original song at Infirmary Records studio which is based in the college. Backline amplification, keyboard and drum kit will all be provided. Bands must bring their own guitars; drummers are welcome to bring their own cymbals and snare provided this is essential to the song/sound.

Each recording will be mixed at a later date by the studio engineers and a copy will be sent to entrants.

All mixes will be submitted to judges on the week beginning April 25 who will select the semi-finalists.

Semi-finals will be held on May 5 and 12 and the final on May 26, 2022 at Real Time Live on Marsden Street, Chesterfield.

Record a track in a state of the art studio in Chesterfield College.

Real Time Live is renowned for its support of unsigned bands and regularly hosts gigs to showcase the emerging young talent among Derbyshire musicians.

David Malone, deputy principal at Chesterfield College said: "Chesterfield has a rich and diverse history within the music industry and the college and local employers are launching the contest to raise awareness of the musical talent in our region.

"Chesterfield College recently launched its music production and performance qualifications in the new state-of-the-art facility in the Infirmary Road campus and has seen applications soar over the last two years.

“Working with industry professionals such as Real Time Live, Vanishing Point Records, The County Music Bar and Chesterfield Vocal Studios, we have a joint commitment to raising awareness of the music scene in Derbyshire. The Battle of the Bands contest will be the first of many planned activities aimed at showcasing talent in our area.”

All proceeds for the events will go to the college principal’s charity which is nominated by staff at the start of each year. This year Chesterfield College is supporting the Derbyshire Stroke Centre and has already held events such as the Christmas Santa Dash at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield and raised a significant amount of money to support those affected by this condition.

For more details on the Battle of the Bands competition, go to www.chesterfield.ac.uk/battle-of-the-bands-2022/