Ed Byrne, Anton Du Beke and The Kingdom Choir to perform in Derbyshire country house's walled garden

The walled garden at Melbourne Hall will be the location for the intimate weekend events in May this year, influenced by Lord and Lady Ralph Kerr’s love of the arts.

Live At Melbourne Hall will launch with Just the Tonic on May 13-15, featuring headliners Ed Byrne and David O’Doherty, along with Johnny Vegas compering on the Sunday evening. The stars of Mock the Week,, 8 out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster will be joined by established and upcoming comics.

Johnny Vegas says: “Just the Tonic has always been one of my favourite gigs….I just get to mess about. But now they are doing events in this amazing location with such a great line-up of acts, it’s just got better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Byrne (photo: Roslyn Gaunt), Anton Du Beke (photo: Raymond Gubbay Ltd) and The Kingdom Choir, (photo: Andrew Whitton), clockwise from top left, are among the entertainers in Live at Melbourne Hall during May 2022.

A household name, Anton Du Beke will charm with his wit and style at his An Audience With…. evening on Friday, May 20.

Anton is best known for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing on which he originally featured as a dancer and finally as a judge on the latest season. His debut album reached the top 20, his first novel One Enchanted Evening was an instant Sunday Times bestseller and he continues to waltz all over the country with his sell-out dance tours.

Taking about his show, Anton says: “An Audience with Anton Du Beke is going to be an intimate evening with myself, my wonderful band and my very good friend Lance Ellington! I’m going to tell you about my career and life (you can ask me any question you like) and we’re going to do it with song and dance.”

Prior to performing in front of nearly two million at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megham Markle, the largest audience that The Kingdom Choir had sung to was just 200 people. Here’s a chance to see them return to these intimate roots with a performance at Melbourne Hall on Saturday, May 21.

The choir’s rendition of Stand By Me, which they sang at the royal wedding, went straight to the top of the US BIllboard charts. They have toured a sell-out show across 18 cities in the UK and headlined festivals including Latitude, Hay and Cornbury.Lord Kerr says: “I’m so pleased the newly named Live at Melbourne Hall is once again hosting summer evening events in the walled garden. Great comedians like Johnny Vegas and Ed Byrne will be leaving the TV studio behind to visit the beautiful village of Melbourne and south Derbyshire and with the ‘King of the Strictly Ballroom’ himself, Anton Du Beke added to the bill alongside our own little nod to the royal jubilee with The Kingdom Choir performance, I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone from the area and beyond this summer.”Alongside the entertainment there will be bars serving craft beer, real ale, fine cider and barbecue/street food.