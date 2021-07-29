WIN! Family ticket to Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock Bath

High adventure on the Crow's Nest at Gulliver's Kingdom.

With more than 20 thrilling rides and amazing attractions across six themed areas, you’ll find something for everyone during your visit to the resort.

We've teamed up with Gulliver's Kingdom to offer five lucky readers a family ticket to the theme park.

Ride the Log Flume in Western World, rising high above the hills for breathtaking views of Matlock Bath – but make sure you’re ready for the giant splash on the way back down!

Dinosaur Kingdom offers plenty of roarsome fun for families.

Step aboard the Flight of Fantasy in Adventure Land or hold on tight as you race down Dino Falls in Dinosaur Kingdom, the park’s double water slide, with non-stop twists and turns.

Over in Lilliput Land, you can head to the JCB Zone and operate one of the iconic JCB diggers, before braving the thrilling Log Roller Coaster.

Then it’s over to Toyland where you can embark on an enchanting ride on Gulliver’s Magic Bikes or take in the views on the Cycle Monorail.

Finally, make your way to Smugglers Wharf where you’ll find rides and attractions including Riggers Revenge – a zip line course like no other, taking you soaring through the trees, and the adrenaline-fuelled Pirate Ship, if you dare!

Aerial view from Gullivers Kingdom.

Throughout Gulliver’s Kingdom, you’ll also find a whole host of play areas and fun, interactive activities suitable for children of all ages.

You can visit the magical farm animals in Animal Barn, experience the Wild West in the Western World’s Stage Coach Saloon and Junior Cowboy Town, and dig for fossils in Dinosaur Kingdom.

And, if after all that, you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll be spoilt for choice. You’ll find a variety of restaurants and food stalls throughout the park, ensuring you have all the fuel you need for your big day out, from savoury snacks to classic burgers and fish and chips.

Built in 1979, Gulliver’s Kingdom was the first Gulliver’s theme park in the UK.

Get a bird's eye view of Matlock Bath beneath you on the rides at the theme park.

Today, Gulliver’s has four sites across the country, with Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and the newest addition, Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

HIt the heights on the Rigger's Revenge zipline course at Gulliver's Kingdom.

To find out more about Gulliver’s Kingdom, go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

