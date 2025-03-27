Wille and the Bandits play at The Flowerpot in Derby on March 27 and at Greystones in Sheffield on March 28, 2025.

Contemporary blues rock band Wille and the Bandits will share their electrifying live performance with audiences in Derby and Sheffield.

Speaking about their shows, the band said: “With a powerful mix of rock, acoustic vibes and genre-defying energy, we’re crafting a set that promises to be unforgettable. See you there!”

The group play at The Flowerpot in Derby on March 27 and at Greystones in Sheffield on March 28, 2025 as part of a headline UK tour.

Wille and the Bandits have played festivals and venues across the globe—from Broadway to the West End, and from Kazakhstan to Australia. Their talent has not gone unnoticed; they were selected to perform at the London Olympics after being voted one of the UK’s best live acts, listed among BBC Radio 1’s Top Ten Must-See Bands at Glastonbury, and personally invited to appear on the esteemed German TV show, Rockpalast.

Support slots to legends such as Joe Bonamassa, Status Quo, Beth Hart, Deep Purple and Warren Haynes have helped to establish Wille and the Bandits as one of the UK’s premier live acts. Their unique blend of masterful guitar work and compelling songwriting has earned them international recognition and critical acclaim.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, the band seamlessly moves between thunderous, riff-laden rock and acoustic-driven, emotive soundscapes. Their dynamic use of string arrangements, oscillating delays, and the soaring lap steel guitar solos give their music a cinematic depth.

Tickets cost £20 each for the gigs in Derby or Sheffield and can be booked at www.willeandthebandits.com/