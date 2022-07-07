Tribute band's show in Chesterfield honours supergroup The Traveling Wilburys

Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience.

Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Experience will be paying homage to Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on July 29, 2022.

Although the Wilburys never toured, this show enables music lovers to experience what it might have been like to see them live.

Take a trip through the decades as the tribute band plays the music of each of the stars and also honours the collective genius that was The Traveling Wilburys.

Roy Orbison & the Traveling Wilburys Experience play at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on July 29.

Now in its ninth year of touring, this popular show is an up-tempo feelgood celebration of classics such as Mr Blue Sky, Pretty Woman, Please Please Me, End of The Line, Handle With Care, Running Down A Dream, The Mighty Quinn and many more.

Non-stop hits, big screen action, expert narrative and lots of fun are guaranteed.

Come and celebrate with the band as they commemorate 33 years since the Wilburys’ original album release and pay a special tribute to The Big O.