Justine Riddoch will leg it onto the stage of Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on September 29 in the show Totally TINA.

Come shake a tail feather with the original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

Justine, a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013, has got the looks, the moves, the legs but most of all, she’s got the voice.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine will be rocking the stage at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on September 28 in the show Totally TINA.

The show is designed to make the audience feel that the legendary performer is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business!

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale. Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

All the songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers, high energy dance routines and musical genius. There’s plenty of audience engagement and post-show ‘meet and greets’ too, making the show more personal.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far! Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

“That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Justine won cult TV show Stars In Their Eyes in 2002 performing as Anastacia then spent six years touring her tribute show Justine is Anastacia. When her muse stopped releasing records, Justine created Totally TINA which sprang to life in the vibrant city of Liverpool 12 years ago. Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll Queen’s live performances.

Totally TINA has picked up multiple awards since its formation. From 2013 to 2019 the show won Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Sound & Lighting and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Tribute Music Awards (NTMA), and in 2020 and 2021 won Best Tribute at the North Regional Entertainment Awards (NREA) and National Awards (NEA) respectively.

The band have played to audiences all over the country and in Europe, and have performed at the Cover Festival in Davos, Switzerland (Tina Turner’s home country) the last few years.

Justine added: “We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas. We look forward to meeting many more new fans this year.”

Tickets for Totally TINA! cost £29.20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk