The Sixteen perform two concerts in Derbyshire during Choral Pilgrimage tour

The Sixteen perform at Derby Cathedral on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Derby Cathedral will host two performances by the choir on Friday, July 2, at 2.15pm and 7.30pm; limited tickets remain for the afternoon concert while the evening concert is sold out.

This year’s Choral Pilgrimage tour is called The Call of Rome and focuses particularly on the Sistine Chapel, where each of the composers featured, Victoria, Josquin, F. Anerio and Allegri, created some of their finest works.

Harry Christophers, the founder and conductor of The Sixteen, has asked Roxanna Panufnik, Bob Chilcott and Gabriel Jackson to compose their own versions of the famous soprano line from Allegri’s Miserere which is on the programme. A different version will be performed at each concert and the audience will not know whose version it will be until Christophers announces it.

