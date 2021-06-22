André Rieu rewinds his favourite musical performances in a film show for Chesterfield and Belper

André Rieu istars n Together Again film. Photo by Andre Rieu Productions/Marcel van Hoorn

The film, Together Again, will take viewers from Sydney to Mexico City, Bucharest to New York as André shares his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers.

André will be returning to live performances in the UK in 2022, which includes a show in Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 29. He said: “My orchestra and I cannot wait to perform for you live on stage again and see you smiling, kissing, singing, and dancing in front of us, happy and carefree! And very soon this will be possible!”

Manewhile, fans can see some of the highlights of his previous concerts in Together Again which will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld, Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and at Belper’s Ritz Cinema on August 28 and 29, 2021.

Andre said: “Together Again is a wonderful and emotional reminder of how it was before the pandemic and how it will soon be again.”

Interviewed in the film by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, André will talk about the past year, share his memories of performing around the world and how he is looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans. He is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic,

The film includes some of classical music’s most recognisable songs, including Habanera & Manha De Carnaval live from São Paulo, The Rose recorded from Mainau in Germany, The Lonely Shepherd filmed in Bucharest, and a compilation of the Blue Danube, encompassing different recordings from a selection of concerts throughout André’s 40-year career.

Guest sopranos Carmen Monarcha, Mirusia Louwerse, Kimmy Skota and Carla Maffioletti feature in the footage as do celebrities Lou Bega and Los Del Rio.

Renowned as the King of the Waltz, André has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and his annual Maastricht cinema shows continually break box office records..