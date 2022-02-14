The Jeremiahs kickstart new run of folk concerts in Derbyshire town

The Jeremiahs will play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club pavilion on February 19. 2022.

Irish band The Jeremiahs kick off the 2022 shows, promoted by Black Dog Radio, which will be hosted at Belper Meadows Cricket Club pavilion throughout the year.

The band will air a mixture of newly composed songs and tunes and a well selected catalogue of older folk songs when they play on February 19.

Joe Gibney is the singer, Niamh Varian-Barry (formerly of Solas) plays fiddle, viola and sings, Julien Bruneteau plays flutes and whistles and James Ryan is the guitarist.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert starts at 8pm.Tickets £16.50, including booking fee. Go to www.wegottickets.com

Concerts over the next couple of months in Belper include banjo-wielding, American-Scottish folk singer/songwriter Daisy Chute who hits town on February 25. She writes award-winning songs with stories, performing them with spine-tingling vocals and intricate instrumentation.