The Jeremiahs kickstart new run of folk concerts in Derbyshire town
A new run of folk concerts launches in Belper this month.
Irish band The Jeremiahs kick off the 2022 shows, promoted by Black Dog Radio, which will be hosted at Belper Meadows Cricket Club pavilion throughout the year.
The band will air a mixture of newly composed songs and tunes and a well selected catalogue of older folk songs when they play on February 19.
Joe Gibney is the singer, Niamh Varian-Barry (formerly of Solas) plays fiddle, viola and sings, Julien Bruneteau plays flutes and whistles and James Ryan is the guitarist.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert starts at 8pm.Tickets £16.50, including booking fee. Go to www.wegottickets.com
Concerts over the next couple of months in Belper include banjo-wielding, American-Scottish folk singer/songwriter Daisy Chute who hits town on February 25. She writes award-winning songs with stories, performing them with spine-tingling vocals and intricate instrumentation.
Folk duo Intarsia and melodion player and Morris dancer Mel Biggs will be entertaining the crowd on March 12. Intarsia’s musicians Jo May and Sarah Matthews combine voice, with violin, viola, octave fiddle, tenor guitar, balafon and a host of other instruments. Original material is inspired by English songs, European dance tunes, West African rhythms and features on Intarsia’s debut album, Sistere, which was released in autumn 2020. Mel Biggs has performed on some of the biggest UK festival stages including Sidmouth, Musicport, Shrewsbury, Dartmoor and Whitby Folk Week.