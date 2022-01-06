Here are 10 big events in Chesterfield and beyond to look out for in 2022

4. Chesterfield CAMRA Beer Festival Walkabout

The beer festival will not be taking place at the Winding Wheel this year. Instead, 31 real ale pubs are putting on their finest beers, ciders and craft ales on February 4 and 5. The pubs have been split into three areas, The Brampton Mile, town centre and Whittington Moor. During the weekend there will be tap takeovers, bands, street food and much more in some of the pubs. For more details, go to https://chesterfield.camra.org.uk

Photo: Pixabay