Here are 10 big events in Chesterfield and beyond to look out for in 2022

Supping real ale in Barrow Hill Roundhouse, watching horse trials at Chatsworth or sampling delicious food at Hardwick Hall are all on the cards for 2022.
And Chesterfield Pride will be returning, much to the delight of the Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook.
Gary Fuller posted: “Such a fantastic event that supports so many different local businesses and artists artist as well as a beacon for the LGBTQ of Chesterfield!” Tanya Moger commented: “I absolutely love helping each year and the atmosphere is amazing! The team all treat me like family and I couldn't ask for a better bunch.” David W Smith wrote: “I can't wait to see what the organisers pull out of their sleeves this year.”
Chesterfield Pride organiser Dan Walker posted: “Chesterfield Pride last year was fantastic. The event had so much fantastic support from Chesterfield Borough Council, it was a great community event. The cabaret stage was great and had some amazing local performers as drag queens.”
Here are ten attractions in Derbyshire to look out for in 2022.
1. The Great British Food Festival
Tickets are now on sale for this popular event featuring food, chef demonstrations and live music demonstrations at Hardwick Hall. This year's festival runs from July 29 to 31. Book now to save 20% on the ticket prices; go to https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/hardwick-hall
Photo: Submitted
2. Wirksworth Festival
Organisers of the festival, which showcases creative arts and will run from September 9 to 18, are hoping to bring back the Art & Architecture Trail, following its cancellation last year. Applications to be part of the trail, which involves people opening up their homes, will go live in the spring. For more details, go to www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
3. Tears For Fears
Legendary 80s duo Tears For Fears have announced a gig at Derby's Incora County Ground on July 12. Michael Bublé will perform a rescheduled show at the venue on July 9. Derby. Visit https://events.derbyshireccc.com
Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield CAMRA Beer Festival Walkabout
The beer festival will not be taking place at the Winding Wheel this year. Instead, 31 real ale pubs are putting on their finest beers, ciders and craft ales on February 4 and 5. The pubs have been split into three areas, The Brampton Mile, town centre and Whittington Moor. During the weekend there will be tap takeovers, bands, street food and much more in some of the pubs. For more details, go to https://chesterfield.camra.org.uk
Photo: Pixabay