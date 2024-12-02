The Human League, fronted by Phil Oakey, will perform at Derby's Markeaton Park on July 3 (photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Human League, Alison Moyet, KT Tunstall and Jamie Webster have been added to a run of concerts at a Derbyshire park in 2025.

Synth-pop superstars The Human League will headline Derby Summer Sessions on July 3 at Markeaton Park where they will be supported by Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, and the synth-pop duo Blancmange.

The Human League had hit after hit in the Eighties and Nineties with songs including Don’t You Want Me, which topped both UK and US charts, MIrror Man, (Keep Feeling) Fascination and Human. They were presented with a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act.

Tom Bailey, frontman with the Thompson Twins, will perform nostalgic hits such as Hold Me Now and Doctor! Doctor! Blancmange will deliver their well-known songs that include Living On The Ceiling and Don’t Tell Me.

Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, December 6, via smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall have been added to the Derby Summer Sessions concert headlined by Simple Minds on July 8, 2025 at Markeaton Park.

Rising to fame as part of the synth-pop duo Yazoo, Alison went on to greater success in her solo career in which she scored six top 10 hits including Love Resurrection and All Cried Out, two number one albums,three BRIT Awards and a GRAMMY nomination. Alison marked 40 years as a solo artist in 2024 with a top ten album Key which featured reworked versions of singles and fan favourites plus two new songs. KT Tunstall is reowned for hits like Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See. In 2025 she will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her breakout album Eye to the Telescope with re-release featuring additional tracks which she will promote with special performances including her inaugural headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Jamie Webster will jojn The Coral join in supporting Blossoms on July 5 at Markeaton Park. His debut album We Get By, reached the top ten on the UK Official Albums Chart and topped the UK Folk Chart, while his 2021 follow-up, Moments, expanded his sound with R’n’B and indie influences. Jamie is often referred to as the ‘people’s poet’ because his music speaks to the struggles and hopes of everyday life.

These latest announcements come just a week after it was announced that Faithless and Jess Glynne would headline Derby Summer Sessions on July 11 and 12 respectively at Markeaton Park.

In a 25-year career, Fathless have sold more than 15 million records, scored seven top ten singles and topped charts with three out of six albums. Their 1998 masterpiece Sunday 8pm was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Jess Glynne is the only British female solo artists with seven UK number one singles. Hits like Hold My Hand, I’ll Be There and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself have earned Jess a GRAMMY Award, three Ivor Novello Awards and nine BRIT Award nominations.

Other artists announced so far for Derby Summer Sessions are Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, supported by Elles Bailey, on July 6 and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, supported by Bitty Maclean and Pato Banton, on July 13.

TK Maxx are sponsoring these live shows in Markeaton Park. The organisers are Cuffe and Taylor who run similar concert series in Bedford, Plymouth and Southampton.

All tickets are available from smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.