The Enemy and The Subways cover each other's songs and join forces for tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the UK’s top indie bands have joined forces to record each other songs – and unite for a tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Enemy and The Subways have recorded versions of each others anthems to celebrate the Indie Til I Die Tour, with both tracks out today (October 10).

The tour, completed by The Holloways, kicked off in Scotland with dates in Glasgow and Edinburgh with further shows in Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour promises to celebrate the rousing energy and youthful spirit of the early 2000s indie scene – and to mark the occasion, The Enemy have tackled The Subways’ classic single ‘Rock & Roll Queen’ while The Subways have put their twist on ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’, the title track from The Enemy’s number one debut album.

The Enemy and The Subways have joined forces for the tour.

In addition, the two bands have collaborated to produce a special half-and-half scarf, limited quantities of which are now available.

What’s more, for every scarf sold, another scarf will be donated to Shelter to distribute to those who need them this winter.

It’s a fun concept, but one with a positive purpose too.

October 10 is both World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, so all profits from the project will be donated to Shelter and Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelter exist to defend the right to a safe home, and each year provide information, support and advice to millions of people facing homelessness and experiencing unfit and unsafe housing.

And Mind are the mental health charity who aim to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone by standing up to injustices and providing help via information, advice and local services.

The Subways’ Billy Lunn said: “Growing up with mental health issues and moving from one council house to the next, it nonetheless took me many years to realise just how entwined and circular the two are.

"The uncertainty I experienced in my living situation took its toll on my already troubled mind during its most formative years - and, had my family not been provided with the secure housing that we needed, I dread to think what might have become of my mental health situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those in much more precarious and dangerous circumstances, the struggles continue.

"It is for them that we must work towards positive change.

"I'm therefore thankful that World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day occur together, thereby emphasising the intersectionality of many social struggles, and the collaborative effort required to resolve them.

"With this in mind, it is with great pleasure that we come together with our good friends, The Enemy, to highlight the need for intersectional thinking and action with regard to resolving the multitudinous social issues we face. Because I believe rock 'n' roll can change the world for the better.”

Tom Clarke of The Enemy added: “Very pleased to announce that as part of the upcoming Indie Till I Die tour with The Subways, we have recorded a cover of ‘Rock & Roll Queen’, and The Subways have recorded a version of ‘We'll Live And Die In These Towns’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both tracks will be released in conjunction with World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, two issues which in my experience are inextricably linked, and obviously close to all of our hearts.

"The proceeds will go directly to Shelter, and Mind. It's fantastic to be in a position to make a difference, however small. Thanks to everyone who buys a copy. We're looking forward to seeing you at the shows!”

Fans can also support both charities on the night of each show by donating money directly to collection points at each venue.

The dates are:

OCTOBER

11th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18th - Birmingham, O2 Academy

19th - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Still consisting of their original and only line-up - Tom Clarke (vocals/guitar), Andy Hopkins (bass) and Liam Watts (drums) - The Enemy’s 2007 debut album ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ made a phenomenal impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring the Top 10 hits and live staples ‘Had Enough’ and ‘Away From Here’, the album debuted at #1 and was certified Platinum. They released two hit records: 2009’s ‘Music For The People’ (#2) and 2012’s ‘Streets In The Sky’ (#9), plus their final album, 2015’s ‘It’s Automatic’, and played shows with the likes of Oasis, The Killers and The Rolling Stones.

The Subways were also prospering throughout that era, their youthful zest inspiring the garage-rock rush that towers through their acclaimed early albums ‘Young For Eternity’ and ‘All Or Nothing’. Their breakthrough hit and biggest moment ‘Rock & Roll Queen’ still spins on indie radio to this day. That spirit that continued to shine on last year’s ‘Uncertain Joys’, an album which XS Noise hailed as a “triumphant return.”