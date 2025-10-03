The songs of ABBA will be included in That'll Be The Day, touring to Buxton Opera House on October 12, 2025 (photo: Jessie Hawkes)

Smash-hit rock ‘n’ roll sensation That’ll Be The Day will dazzle fans in Derbyshire this autumn.

Marking its triumphant ruby anniversary, this renowned production visits Buxton Opera House on October 12, 2025. The audience will be taken on a nostalgic journey through four decades of pop culture, spanning the Fifties to the Eighties.

With its foot-stomping rhythms, That’ll Be The Day presents a phenomenal tribute to the legendary writers and performers behind world-famous hits. The tour delights new and old fans with classic hits including the likes of The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Not only does the rock ‘n’ roll tour honour more than 60 nostalgic hits, That’ll Be The Day delves into the cultural soul of the past with laugh-out-loud comedy sketches and iconic vintage adverts, transporting audiences back to the golden era of music.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day said: “One of the secrets behind our success is the dedication and hard work of the entire company. I’m especially proud that what began as performances in clubs and holiday camps has evolved into the UK’s number one touring rock and roll theatre show in the country. Unlike any other act I know, That’ll Be The Day refreshes its content annually and strives to improve production year on year. It is unique in many ways and continues to captivate and delight our loyal army of fans across the country.”

That’ll Be The Day has raised more than £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Tickets for the Buxton show cost £33.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.