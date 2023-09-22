Take That's Howard Donald to play DJ set at Matlock nightspot
Howard will bring house beats and disco nuggets to The Loft, Matlock on November 18.
The Loft posted on social media on Wednesday: “This has smashed ticket selling records for us. Both Early Bird tickets and Tier 2 tickets have now SOLD OUT in under 4hrs!!”
Deb Williams posted: “It’s going to be a great night.” DJ Malcolm Bliss-Brown said: “Can’t wait, top booking.”
But fans hoping for a ticket are now out of luck as there is just a waiting list in case of cancellations. All tickets had sold out by yesterday. Posting a sad emoji face, Jules Thom commented: “We tried, but we failed!”
Howard has been part of Take That since its formation in 1990. He will be performing with Take That singers Gary Barlow and Mark Owen at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 13 and 14, 2024.