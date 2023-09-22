News you can trust since 1855
Take That's Howard Donald to play DJ set at Matlock nightspot

Take That singer Howard Donald will be hitting the decks at a Derbyshire nightspot where tickets for his DJ set have gone like hot cakes.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Howard Donald will be performing a DJ set to a sell-out crowd at The Loft, Matlock on November 18.Howard Donald will be performing a DJ set to a sell-out crowd at The Loft, Matlock on November 18.
Howard will bring house beats and disco nuggets to The Loft, Matlock on November 18.

The Loft posted on social media on Wednesday: “This has smashed ticket selling records for us. Both Early Bird tickets and Tier 2 tickets have now SOLD OUT in under 4hrs!!”

Deb Williams posted: “It’s going to be a great night.” DJ Malcolm Bliss-Brown said: “Can’t wait, top booking.”

But fans hoping for a ticket are now out of luck as there is just a waiting list in case of cancellations. All tickets had sold out by yesterday. Posting a sad emoji face, Jules Thom commented: “We tried, but we failed!”

Howard has been part of Take That since its formation in 1990. He will be performing with Take That singers Gary Barlow and Mark Owen at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 13 and 14, 2024.

