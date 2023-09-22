Howard Donald will be performing a DJ set to a sell-out crowd at The Loft, Matlock on November 18.

Howard will bring house beats and disco nuggets to The Loft, Matlock on November 18.

The Loft posted on social media on Wednesday: “This has smashed ticket selling records for us. Both Early Bird tickets and Tier 2 tickets have now SOLD OUT in under 4hrs!!”

Deb Williams posted: “It’s going to be a great night.” DJ Malcolm Bliss-Brown said: “Can’t wait, top booking.”

But fans hoping for a ticket are now out of luck as there is just a waiting list in case of cancellations. All tickets had sold out by yesterday. Posting a sad emoji face, Jules Thom commented: “We tried, but we failed!”