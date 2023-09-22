News you can trust since 1855
Take That announce live shows in Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham - here's when tickets will go on sale

Pop superstars Take That will perform in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham during a huge stadium and arena tour in 2024.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:17 BST
The announcement coincides with news of their ninth studio album, This Life, which will be released on November 24, and new single Windows which is out today (Friday).

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – open the tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 where they will be joined by special guest Olly Murs.

The tour will include shows at Manchester Co-op Live from May 7-11 and The City Ground Stadium in Nottingham on May 26.

Take That will be performing in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham as part of their 2024 tour of stadiums and arenas.Take That will be performing in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham as part of their 2024 tour of stadiums and arenas.
    Those who pre-order new album This Life from the official store at https://shop.takethat.combefore 10am on September 26 will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, September 27 at 9.30am. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 29 at https://tix.to/TakeThat

    Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows. Their Progress tour in 2011 broke box office records by selling more than one million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual ‘Top 25 Tours’ list, placing third worldwide.

    In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38 date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and nine stadiums, selling more than 650,000 tickets.

