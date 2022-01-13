Take That, Spice Girls and Boyzone songwriter Eliot Kennedy releases single from his first album

Eliot Kennedy with his songwriting partner Bryan Adams, with whom he wrote Baby When You're Gone, Let's Talk About Love and Never Gonna Break My Faith (photo: Graham Walker).

Sheffield based Eliot has covered the Average White Band’s funk classic A Love Of Your Own.

The new single also features an exclusive new track written by Kennedy, Turn out the Stars.

Elliot is known for developing the careers of major boy and girl bands. His first no.1 hit was Take That’s Everything Changes, co-written with Gary Barlow which started their long-running songwriting partnership. His first global hit was the Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There. He has written and produced for S Club, Five, Blue and Billy Piper. Picture of You for Boyzone won an Ivor Novello.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HIs hits, co-written with his song writing partner Bryan Adams, include Baby When You’re Gone featuring Mel C, the title song to Celine Dion’s massive album, Let’s Talk About Love, and Never Gonna Break My Faith with Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige, which won a Grammy.

Elliot’s album, A Yacht Named Sue, was created during lockdown. It’s the first time that the producer and songwriter has stepped into the spotlight himself.

He said: “My first album is the story of my life, so it’s 25 years in the making. I included the cover of A Love of Your Own, because I wanted the album to be an honest statement of who I am. Sometimes someone has already written the song that you are trying to write.

“My album is full of emotional statements and moments from my life. I didn’t see the point in making it, unless it was true and emotional and had the potential to really connect with people.”

A Yacht Named Sue, which is out now, is inspired by the Yacht rock genre from the mid-1970s and early ‘80s epitomised by Hall & Oates, Foreigner and Michael Macdonald.

Many of Eliot’s global hits were produced in Steelworks Studios in Sheffield.

Eliot has also worked as a talent director on ITV’s The X-Factor, where he mentored finalists in the show, and has penned smash-hit Broadway musicals including the award-winning Finding Neverland which he co-wrote with Gary Barlow.