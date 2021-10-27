Marcus Mendoza playing at Real Time Live (photo: Heather Burns Photography)

Marco will reunite with his fans at Real Time Live on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

He is on a world tour with his group which includes Tommy Gentry of Gun and Kyle Hughes of Bumblefoot.

Expect to hear selections from the new album Take It 2 The Limit and choice cuts from Marco’s back catalogue.

Marco is famous for his contribution to superstar rock bands Dead Daisies (alongside former members of Guns ‘n’ Roses and Motley Crue), Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy,Ted Nugent, Neil Sachon and Black Star Riders, amongst many others.

He joined American rock band Journey to play concerts in the States this summer.

Bass-playing legend Marco first visited Real Time Live six years ago when he said: “I’ve played to stadium crowds of thousands, but nothing beats the fun of a smaller show where you can see the whole crowd and interact with them.”

This time round he will be supported by operatic shock rockers Alexa De Strange whose debut single Babydoll burst onto the scene amid blood and gore.

The gig on November 7 will start at 7.30pm and is open to 18 years upwards.

Tickets cost £15 (advance) and £18 (door). Go to www.realtimelive.co.uk