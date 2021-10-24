NIne Below Zero will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 30 and at The Greystones, Sheffield on December 17, 2021 as part of a 40th anniversary tour.

Renowned for scintillating live performances, the group performs at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 30, 2021 and at The Greystones pub in Sheffield on December 17, 2021.

This tour, entitled Don’t Point Your Finger, is set to be a celebration of all things Nine Below Zero – from the adrenaline rush of Doghouse through to the soulful stomp of Don’t Play That Song and new live favourites like Ter Wit Ter Woo.

Selections from the band’s 20th album, Avalanche, which was released this month, will also be aired during the shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founding members Dennis Greaves (guitar and vocals) and Mark Feltham (harmonica and vocals) will be joined by Dennis’ son Sonny Greaves on drums, Ben Willis on bass, Tom Monks on keys and the impressive female vocals of Charlie Austen.

Formed in 1979 the band took their musical cues from the r ‘n’ b greats of the Sixties, with a harder-edged sound more akin to contemporaries Dr Feelgood with a strong dose of The Yardbirds.

In a meteoric rise to prominence on the British blues scene, Nine Below Zero signed to A&M Records in 1980 and released the seminal Live At The Marquee album. By the end of that year, they had moved from selling out the Marquee to selling out Hammersmith Odeon (now Apollo). High profile tours with The Who and The Kinks followed, as well as regular TV performances on The Old Grey Whistle Test and The South Bank Show and a guest appearance on The Young Ones. However, although their musicianship was reaching new heights, 1982’s album Third Degree was the last album released by the classic line-up.

In recent years Nine Below Zero’s diverse live act ranges from a classic four-piece line-up to the stripped-down acoustic duo of Dennis and Mark and their eight-piece Big Band format – most recently with Squeeze on their UK tour – and the virtuosic six-piece combo which fans will see at the 40th anniversary gigs.

Tickets for the Derby gig cost £17; go to www.rawpromo.co.uk; tickets for the Sheffield show cost £18.50; go to www.ents24.com