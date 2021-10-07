Steeleye Span offer Derbyshire fans a rare opportunity to see band play live on 50th anniversary tour

The group, led by Maddy Prior, have played at Stainsby Festival in previous years. With the 2021 festival cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid restrictions on large-scale gatherings, the booking at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 17, 2021, gives Steeleye Span followers in Derbyshire a rare opportunity to see the band play live this year.

Julian Litman, guitarist and keyboard player, said: “Steeleye haven’t gigged for nearly two years, so to come out and play live is a real privilege. The Stainsby folk festival was cancelled this year, it will be on next year. In the meantime, people from the area can come out and have an enjoyable evening of folk/rock. We are really looking forward to playing again in Mansfield.”

Their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of key tracks from its earliest albums, plus favourites and gems from the band’s long and famous career.

Steeleye Span with Maddy Prior are celebrating 50 years of pioneering folk rock music

Formed in 1969, Steeleye Span’s hits include the acapella Latin carol Gaudete, giving a Christmas chart entry in 1973 and a No 5 hit in 1975 with All Around My Hat, produced by Mike Batt.

Over the years, band members have included Martin Carthy, Ashley Hutchings, Rick Kemp, Bob Johnson, Nigel Pegrun, John Kirkpatrick, Tim Hart, Tim Harries and Liam Genockey.