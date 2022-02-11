Stars' songwriter Eliot Kennedy plugs his debut album in Sheffield concert

Eliot teamed up with Gary Barlow to write Take That’s number one Everything Changes. His first global smash-hit was the Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There.

The Sheffield based hit-maker will perform songs from his album A Yacht Named Sue, which Eliot created during lockdown, at the City Hall on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Eliot said: “My first album is the story of my life, so it’s 25 years in the making. I included the cover of the Average White Band’s A Love of Your Own, because I wanted the album to be an honest statement of who I am.”

Eliot Kennedy (photo: Richard Doughty Photography)

It’s the first time that the producer and songwriter has stepped into the spotlight himself.

His credits include writing and producing for S Club, Five, Blue and Billy Piper. The song Picture of You, which he wrote for Boyzone, won an Ivor Novello.

Writing in conjunction with Bryan Adams, Eliot’s hits include Baby When You’re Gone featuring Mel C, the title song to Celine Dion’s massive album Let’s Talk About Love, and Never Gonna Break My Faith with Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige, which won a Grammy.

Tickets cost £30.10 to see Eliot at the City Hall. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk