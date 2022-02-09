Layton Williams stars in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (photo: Matt Crockett).

Limited tickets are availble for the run at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from February 23 to 27, 2022 and at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from April 11 to 16, 2022.

Inspired by a true story, the show focuses on Jamie New who is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in, he is terrified about the future….he is going to be a sensation.

Layton Williams is cast as Jamie, a role he has played in the West End since January 2019. On screen Layton is known for playing the character Kylie in the BBC’s Beautiful People, and for playing the lead alongside Jack Whitehall in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy Bad Education and follow up film. He also appeared in Greg Davies’ sitcom The Cleaner playing Hosea in the episode ‘The Influencer’.

Shane Richie takes the role of Jamie’s mentor and former drag queen Hugo/Loco Chanelle, a role he played in the West End in 2019 and on the UK tour last year.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie began its first UK tour in February 2020 starting at the Sheffield Crucible where the show had originally played three years previously, however, the tour was cut short due to Covid-19. The UK tour recommenced in September 2021 and plays until May 2022. A second UK tour is planned for 2023. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will also return to the West End in 2022.

The feelgood production has won eight major theatre awards, including the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and the Attitude Culture Award 2017, and was nominated for five Olivier Awards. Most recently the show won Best Original Cast Recording at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards.

A major film of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant was released last year and is available on Amazon Prime.