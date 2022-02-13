Squeeze singer-songwriter Glenn Tilbrook will play solo show in Devil's Arse cavern in Derbyshire

Glenn Tilbrook performs in the Devil's Arse cavern, Castleton, on March 19. 2022.

Glenn will be performing at the Devil’s Arse cavern in Castleton on March 19. 2022.

Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a shed load of grin-inducing great songs, Tilbrook will leaf through the plentiful back catalogue of Squeeze and his later work as a solo artist.

Back in 1977 Squeeze made their recording pow with the Packet of Three EP. This led to enduring pop classics such as Take Me I’m Yours, Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Another Nail In My Heart and Labelled with Love. Landmark albums included Argybargy, East Side Story and Some Fantastic Place.

Squeeze’s demise in 1998 (though not permanent) saw Glenn embark on a solo career that spawned the albums The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook (2001) and Transatlantic Ping-Pong (2004). Arguably, though, Happy Ending is Glenn’s most personal work to date, a series of portraits of time, people and places, that included writing and vocal contributions by his own children Leon and Wesley, in addition to old friends Simon Hanson (Fluffers/reunited Squeeze drummer) and Dennis Greaves (Nine Below Zero, also Glenn’s compatriot in the side project band The Co-operative).

Tickets to see Glenn at The Devil’s Arse Cavern are priced £24.20, go to www.seetickets.com/event/glenn-tilbrook/the-devils-arse-cave/1575217 or www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Glenn-Tilbrook