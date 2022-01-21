Watch this trailer for Derbyshire student's first feature film starring multi award-winner Leona Clarke

Jordan-Kane Lewis, 23, is keeping his fingers crossed for positive feedback for his black and white film A Touch of Vengeance, which will eventually be shown on Amazon Prime.

The date of its online release rests on whether any of the festivals to which it has been pitched require premiere status. Jordan-Kane said: "I've submitted to nine film festivals including the Spirit of Independence in Sheffield, the Midlands Movie Awards and the bigger film festival Aesthetica which is based in York. The earliest date that I will be notified is May 1 so there is still a while to wait."

Meanwhile, cast and crew members will get their first look at the edited film on February 5 at The Showroom in Sheffield.

A still of Leona Clarke who was filmed at Ladybower Reservoir.

Jordan-Kane filmed, produced, edited, directed and co-wrote A Touch of Vengeance. The film focuses on a hitman's life which becomes more complicated after an easy job takes a turn for the worse.

Multi award-winning actress Leona Clarke plays an attack victim who wakes up in a body bag - an experience that changes her from a normal person to a cold-blooded killer. Paul Jonah is cast as a gun for hire while Martin Nadin’s character in the film is a troublemaker with a tendency for violence.

The three main actors in the black and white film have impressive film pedigrees. Leona won a dozen awards at festivals around the world for her lead role in Faith, Paul’s credits include Bait, Mercenary and Green Zone while Martin played the title role in the 2018 release An Inspector Calls.

Filming on A Touch of Vengeance mainly took place in Derbyshire where scenes were shot two years ago. Jordan-Kane said: "One of my brother's friends had a flat in Dronfield that we changed to make it look like a safe house. We shot a fight scene on the top of the new car park at Holywell Cross in Chesterfield and we got some really good shots at Ladybower Reservoir."

Leona Clarke and Paul Jonah in a still from A Touch of Vengeance.

Students from Chesterfield College came on board, with Albert Cash landing the role of the bad guy's son and others playing extras among a cast of 33.

Jordan-Kane said: "I'm grateful for everyone who helped me. Martin Nadin's performance in the film is amazing - he comes across as really evil. Everyone put their own twist on the characters which definitely made the film."

The film had a budget of £2,000, with Jordan-Kane using student loans to help finance it and his own equipment. He teamed up with his cousin Lucy Ingram, who lives in Essex, to write the script.

A student at Rotherham's UCR at the time that the film was made, he later graduated with a BA in media, moving image and photography.

Jordan-Kane Lewis, from Dronfield, filming A Touch of Vengeance

Jordan-Kane is now in his first year of an MA course in filmmaking at Sheffield Hallam University and contemplating a second feature film. He said: "I'm hopefully going to work on a horror film, in the genre of a vampire film set in Derbyshire because you never see many vampire films that are local. I would want to do it completely in a really small town and, hopefully, I can get the council behind it."