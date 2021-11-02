Fisher Stevens in A Beautiful Noise (photo: evrphotography.co.uk/Tony Boyle)

A Beautiful Noise, which takes its title from the million-selling 1976 single, parks up at the Winding Wheel on November 6, 2021.

Fisher, who has been performing the songs of Neil Diamond since 2002, said: “Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans are the songs that sound-tracked our lives. They remain fixtures of personal and radio playlists everywhere.

“Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil Diamond’s star will burn forever.”

Fisher promises theatregoers heartfelt renditions of all the biggest hits, including those featuring appearances from Lulu and Barbra Streisand.

He will be accompanied by a live band, backing singers and dancers.

“It is my privilege to celebrate Neil Diamond’s talent and take the audience on a musical journey,” said Fisher. “A Beautiful Noise is packed with all the classic hits and aims to do just that, and in some style!”

Having performed the show in London’s West End in 2019, which Fisher said was “a dream come true, an amazing experience”, the show is now touring the country and attracting rave reviews. Fisher said: “We’re delighted to do it all over again. The past 18 months have been incredibly tough for this country, no one has escaped the consequences of the unprecedented circumstances we have faced together. So, it is great to have the opportunity of thanking theatregoers for their continued support.”

Listen to Neil Diamond songs such as Sweet Caroline and Cracklin' Rosie sung by Fisher Stevens in the show A Beautiful Noise (photo: evrphotography.co.uk/Tony Boyle)

Fisher, a lifelong fan of Neil Diamond, has toured the world as a performer and his accompanying musicians and singers are as passionate about the legendary superstar’s songs as he is.

Assisting the tribute show to achieve the high standards of Diamond’s songbook has been the responsibility of musical director David Mackay, who himself has created hits for some of the biggest names in the music industry including Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees and Eric Clapton.

David has been the MD for many West End successes including 125th Street and Jailhouse Rock.