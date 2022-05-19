Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp launches Derbyshire's Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival with his Ultimate 80s DJ set

Martin Kemp brings his Ultimate 80s DJ set to Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival.

Martin and his Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ set kick off the festival tonight (Thursday) at 6.30pm.

The star will be celebrating a decade when discos were dominated by the sounds of Duran Duran, Chaka Khan, George Michael, Human League, Soft Cell and, of course, Spandau Ballet!

Martin will be supported by soul, funk and blues band Highway Child, boasting a rhythm section and four-piece brass ensemble.

Tickets for Martin Kemp’s Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ set cost £19.50 and are available from www.seetickets.com

Music to suit all tastes including jazz, acoustic, funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll will be performed throughout the three-day festival.

Ten-piece ska and reggae covers band Jungle Lion headline the live entertainment on Friday night.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers bring the festival to a boisterously entertaining close on Saturday night.

Quench your thirst with a choice of more than 400 real ales including many brewed in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and a great range of ciders. The Rail Ale Gin Palace and the Prosecco & Wine bar will also be in situ.

Satisfy your hunger at the Street Food Court where there will be pork pies, pizza, hog roast, noodles and cake.

Opening times are 12 noon to 6pm today (Thursday) and 12 noon to 11pm on Friday and Saturday. Advance ticket prices are £7 on Thursday and £11 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available from www.seetickets.comand local outlets including Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre, Arkwright Arms, The Chesterfield Arms, The Tupton Tap andThe Real Ale Corner.

For the first festival-goers can for buy a three-day Rail Ale Weekend Pass for £35 which includes

entry to Rail Ale Party Night with Martin Kemp.

The festival’s Rail Ale Train will run from Roundhouse Halt to the Springwell Branch on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The shuttle bus service between Chesterfield railway station and the town centre and the Roundhouse will also be running on all three days of the festival.