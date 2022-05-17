Dog show to draw visitors from miles around to Derbyshire County Show

Judges will be looking for the waggiest tail, cutest puppy and golden oldie among the categories, with the winners taking home rosettes.

The 140th county show on June 26 will include livestock, agriculture and countryside living and returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

Organisers also want to include families whose animals are domestic rather than working. The dog show will include a section for pedigree breeds, whose owners are expected to travel many miles to show off their pets.

Edward Hicklin is chairman of the Derbyshire County Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which puts together the show. He said: "So many people got a dog during lockdown because it was an excuse for them to go out and get some exercise, so we’re expecting to see quite a few people bringing their dogs along on the day.”

Owners can put forward their pets for the show at a cost of £2 per class or £5 for three classes per dogs. Entries will be taken on the day.

The organising committee anticipates that the runaway success of reality TV farming shows such as Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, BBC One’s Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure and Channel Five’s Our Yorkshire Farm, will inspire members of the public to come along.

Edward said: “Travel restrictions during lockdown and the TV programmes, especially the Clarkson effect, has raised interest in the countryside and our way of life and we hope that it will inspire people to come down and find out what farming and country living is all about.”

New for this year will be Shetland pony racing, giant tortoises and a performance from the lumberjack sports team the Welsh Axemen.

Stannage Stunt Team will perform death-defying acts including motorbike jumps, high falls and quad bike stunts during two 30-minute shows in the main ring.

Elsewhere there will be prize-winning livestock, a food and drink festival showcasing the best local producers, equine competitions, alpaca walking, vintage vehicles and fly fishing demonstrations.