Irish House Party will perform a live show of music and dance at Bakewell Town Hall on March 1.

Fancy watching a heady cocktail of traditional Irish music, dance and comedy ahead of St Patrick’s Day?

The Irish House Party will be performing at Bakewell Town Hall on March 1 in a show which features infectious energy and humour of the musicians and lightning-fast footwork of the dancers.

Centuries-old traditions are celebrated but with a contemporary twist. There are no twee costumes or backing tracks resulting in a live theatre experience.

Declan Quinn, one of the show’s founders, said: “We are really excited to be returning to the UK. We were blown away by the reaction to our last UK tour and are delighted to be able to extend it to a three-week run this time.”

The origins of a traditional Irish house party has very strong connections with the UK. “It was originally associated with people emigrating from Ireland to the UK, Canada, America and Australia,” said Declan. “Neighbours and friends would gather in the house the night before. Tunes would be played, songs would be sung and dances danced on the stone kitchen floor. These parties were great fun and this coming together and sharing of the music, song and dance has been a major reason why the music tradition has survived so strongly in Ireland”

“We want people who come to the show to feel like they are coming into a friend’s house. It is a really intimate way to experience our music and dance and for us as performers to be able to connect with the audience”

This tour also coincides with the release of the new single The Rattlin Bog by The Irish House Party. With its infectious melody and fun lyrics the single perfectly captures the essence of the show itself. The new single is now available for download on all major streaming platforms.

Tickets for The Irish House Party UK tour are now available with early booking recommended to secure seats. Tickets cost £20; go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/bakewelltownhall