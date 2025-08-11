International sensation The Simon & Garfunkel Story is hitting Chesterfield after sold-out performances in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The show has racked up more than 20 headline performances in London’s West End including multiple appearances at the world-famous London Palladium.

Now on an autumn tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will visit Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on September 13 and Sheffield City Hall on November 18.

American folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel were one of the best-selling musical acts of the Sixties who had three number one singles in the US – The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Waters. They won seven Grammy Awards plus four Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Using huge projection photos and original footage, The Simon & Garfunkel Story charts the origins and meteoric rise of the duo, from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reunion concert. A full live band backs the lead duo in performing Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Cecilia, Homeward Bound and many more iconic songs.

With standing ovations at every performance of a show which Art Garfunkel himself loved, this is one trip down memory lane you won’t want to miss.

Tickets for the Chesterfield performance cost £32.20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £30.50, available through www.ticketmaster.co.uk