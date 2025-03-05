Sing your heart out to favourite songs from the musicals with like-minded fans in show touring to Chesterfield

Sing The Musicals will be hosted at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre, Sheffield City Hall and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.Sing The Musicals will be hosted at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre, Sheffield City Hall and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.
Do you love singing along to musicals? Do you wish your favourite songs from musical theatre were wrapped up in one energetic, colourful show?

Sing The Musicals makes wishes come true with numbers from some of the greatest shows performed by character singers and a live band. There’s a giant screen with singalong lyrics to make you feel part of the production.

Much-loved numbers from Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Rocky Horror, Mary Poppins, Oliver, We Will Rock You and many more feature in the programme.

Direct from the West End, this magical, musical extravaganza is on its first national tour. Catch the show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on March 8, Sheffield City Hall on April 4 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on July 19, 2025.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £29.90, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345 222. Tickets for Sheffield are £32.95, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for Nottingham cost £32.50, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

