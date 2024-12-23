Richard Hawley Live at Barrow Hill Roundhouse: A Perfect Fusion of Music and History

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Hawley’s performance at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse was a magical blend of music, architecture, and atmosphere. His rich, nostalgic sound—marked by lush strings, twangy guitars, and introspective lyrics—captured the essence of love, loss, and time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This historic railway shed, built in 1870 and now the last operational roundhouse in the UK, provided a striking backdrop. The venue’s industrial charm and soaring iron rafters created a powerful, intimate atmosphere for the evening. Hawley’s arrival by steam train, pulling up just meters from the stage, set the tone for an unforgettable night.

As he performed, the acoustics of the Roundhouse enhanced his baritone, while the crowd’s energy added warmth. His set, drawn from classics like Coles Corner, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, and Truelove’s Gutter, felt perfectly suited to the venue’s industrial soul. The venue’s echoes amplified the performance, particularly during highlights like Open Up Your Door and Don’t Stare at the Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roundhouse, with its raw charm and excellent acoustics, added depth to the performance, making it feel like a partner in the show. After an energetic set and multiple encores, Hawley and the band left the stage, boarding their steam train and disappearing into the night, leaving behind the echo of the engine and lasting memories.

Richard Hawley’s performance at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse was a magical blend of music, architecture, and atmosphere. Photo Phil Thorns

For the many fans of Richard Hawley—or for anyone seeking a live music experience that transcends the ordinary—this was a stunning night to remember. The Barrow Hill Roundhouse is a treasure and worth visiting at any time of the year but with artists like Richard Hawley gracing its stage, it has firmly established itself as one of the most unique venues in the UK.