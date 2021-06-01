The show was under Covid-19 regulations, all seated with a one-way system at the bar and everyone felt very safe.

Niki and team were very welcoming and did a fantastic job as usual.

Spike has been a recording artist for more than 35 years with The Quireboys and various other projects.

He is a superb frontman who accompanied himself on guitar and was joined by additional guitarist Christian Heilmann.

The set comprised some of Spike’s favourite songs by artists who he is a fan of and that influenced him over the years, material from various collaborations throughout his illustrious career and, of course, some tracks by his band The Quireboys.

Spike told some really funny stories that have happened to him over the years and had the audience literally crying with laughter – none of which will be repeated in case anyone reading this is yet to see him on this acoustic tour.

Personal favourites

These acoustic/storyteller type shows are personal favourites of this writer.

The artist is very exposed with nowhere to hide, these gigs show how talented the particular musician is and how good the music is stripped right back without effects or a full band to flesh them out.

So total respect to Spike and any musician who goes out and plays this type of concert.

Spike on stage at Real Time Live in Chesterfield.

All of the cover versions Spike played really suited his vocal range, there were some songs that were typical Spike including Run For Home, You Can’t Always Get What You Want, The First Cut Is The Deepest and also some very surprising choices including stunning versions of Pearl’s A Singer and Streets Of London.

Of The Quireboys tracks played, their biggest hits were missing from the set, but that didn’t matter with him playing deeper cuts such as I Don’t Love You Anymore and There She Goes Again.

A fantastic gig, it is so good to be able to experience live music again.