Meighan was fired from the band – famous for hits such as Empire and Fire – last year after admitting assaulting his partner.

But now the group – guitarist/vocalist Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards and drummer Ian Matthews, joined by guitarist Tim Carter – have announced 15 “must-see intimate shows”.

Kasabian said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows.

“We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop.

“We’ll be playing all the classic tunes, plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too, so come join us for the biggest party of 2021.”

The tour kicks off in Glasgow and finishes in London – and includes shows at Nottingham’s Rock City on Wednesday, October 20, and Sheffield’s O2 Academy the following night.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 4, at 10am, at livenation.co.uk

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno on stage.