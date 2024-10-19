Rave On is at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on October 26 and at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on October 23, 2024.

Return to the golden days of rock and roll show in Rave On, a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Take a step back in time to the 50s and 60s and the hits of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and many more.

From the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss!

The show features leading performers from West End productions including The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Dreamboats & Petticoats.

Rave On was created by band members Dan Graham and Oliver Seymour Marsh. Dan said: “Every note of Rave On is played live on stage with as much faith to the original recordings as we could find. We love these songs as much as the audiences do and hope to play a part in keeping them alive for new generations to discover!” Oliver added: “We stop around 1966 just before psychedelia turns up. Who knows, maybe that’ll be our next show”.

Presented in an authentic concert style, Rave On features award-winnersThe Bluejays, billed as the UK’s most authentic 50s and 60s vintage rock and roll band. The group have been performing together since 2012 and a career highlight was being asked to play at Buddy Holly’s birthday celebration in Lubbock, Texas in front of Buddy’s family, his widow Maria Elena and guitar legend Duane Eddy, who described the band as “fantastic” and the “real deal”. The band also played at the wedding of Queen guitarist Brian May’s daughter.

In 2017, The Bluejays embarked on their first ever theatre tour, playing across the UK to thousands of fans.

Tickets to see Rave On in Chesterfield cost £27.20 and are available to buy online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.