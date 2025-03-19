Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free and TV broadcaster Judge Rinder will visit north Derbyshire as part of a UK Proms in the Park experience.

The show, which includes the UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra, will tour to Bolsover Castle on September 19 and 20, 2025.

Arielle Free, best known as Radio 1’s Rave Up DJ, and the Dance Anthems Orchestra will entertain on the first night.

Judge Rinder will host the second night’s show when the UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. Bolsover Castle will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars.

UK Proms director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Derbyshire a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Bolsover Castle is the perfect venue, and this year with Arielle Free and host Judge Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

Dance Anthems Orchestra will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists and dancers. Gates open at 5.30pm with Arielle Free at 7pm, The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

The Last Night of the Proms concert will start at 6pm with support act The Siglo Section performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7.30pm.

UK Proms artistic director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Bolsover Castle. We are looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, led by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at www.ukproms.com where you can also find further information on the evening.