Mark Webber, Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, left to right, make up Pulp (photo: Tom Jackson)

Discover how a Chesterfield born and bred musician ended up playing in an iconic band that has graced the biggest festivals and stages in the world.

Pulp guitarist Mark Webber will return to his roots to talk about his book – I’m With Pulp, Are You? – which is now out in paperback form.

Mark, who has spent more than 40 years collecting archival objects, ephemera and images relating to the band, will be in conversation at the Soresby Street Cafe (opposite Tallbird Records) on Saturday, July 26 at 4pm. Tickets cost £5 each, to check availability go to www.tallbirdrecords.co.uk/events

Tallbird Records is running a raffle where fans can get the opportunity to win a white label 7ins single of Spike Island, signed by members of Pulp, and other bits of merchandise. Raffle tickets are on sale at the shop, cost £1 each and proceeds go to Ashgate Hospice. Mark will draw the winning ticket at the book q&a.

His return to Chesterfield coincides with Tramlines where Pulp will be playing at Sheffield’s showpiece music fest on July 25. Last month, the band made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, much to the delight of 200,000 fans who attended the festival and millions more who watched Pulp’s set on television.

It’s a busy summer of live appearances for Pulp who will perform in Seoul, Korea for the first time, then Saint Malo in Brittany before touring the US and Canada throughout September.

Mark was a teenager when he discovered Pulp for the first time, hearing Little Girl (With Blue Eyes) in Planet X record shop on St Helen's Street in Chesterfield.

He met Pulp band members (minus Jarvis) when he interviewed them ahead of their show at Chesterfield Arts Centre. At the time Mark was running a fanzine called Cosmic Pig.

Four months later, Mark put on a gig at the Conservative Club on Marsden Street where Pulp headlined with support from The Bland and Trash That Car.

Over the next few years Mark began to help out with stage sets and light shows, eventually becoming Pulp’s first tour manager and running the fan club.

He was called on to play guitar and keyboards at live shows, then began to contribute to songwriting and recordings before he was asked to join the band in 1995.