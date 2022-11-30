Bearded Theory at Catton Hall will also welcome Celtic-punks Flogging Molly and post-punk paragons Echo & The Bunnymen to the stage in 2023.

Thirty-three acts have been named in the first wave of announcements for the 2023 festival which will run from May 25 to 28.

Headline band Interpol, fronted by founder member Paul Banks, have released seven albums since launching nearly 25 years ago. Primal Scream, whose chart hits have included Rocks, Kowalski and Loaded, is led by founder singer Bobby Gillespie.

The festival will feature some of the best up and coming names in the world including Viagra Boys, Yard Act, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun, The Beths and The Mysterines.

There will be a new Big Top Stage in the main arena, accompanying the main Pallet Stage and beautiful Woodland Stage tucked between the trees. This latest addition gives festival-goers the opportunity to hear more music from more artists, in more places than ever before, alongside returning fan-favourite stages Magical Sounds, Maui Waui, Convoy Cabaret, The Something Else Tea Tent, and The Magic Teapot.

Also returning to Bearded Theory will be The Festival School that prioritises music, learning, creativity, fun and chill. The school, which requires official enrollment and permission from the children’s respective schools, runs from 9am-3pm for years Reception through till Year 10 on the Friday of the festival, and provides a huge itinerary of educational classes. Previous years have included maths (how to budget a music festival), P.E. classes by Derby County FC, Sublime Science, English, History and loads more.

The Rogues Hideout, an area especially created for the teenagers, will return. In the daytime it’s an amazing base for activities and workshops, but by night is a banging DJ and live music venue with up and coming DJs from all over.

If crafts are more your thing, The Earth Area, Bearded Theory’s crafts and healing space, is a beautiful area to discover, learn and grow, whether you’re a small or large child. Acquire new skills to take home, excite your senses and treat your body, mind and spirit in this interactive, fun, creative and healing zone.

Food and drink is taken seriously at Bearded Theory, boasting multiple amazing bars on site that offer award winning ales, exciting craft beers from local breweries, spirits, cocktails and plenty of alcohol free options at sensible prices. Vendors have been painstakingly selected to provide delicious and good quality food, with plenty of unique meaty, vegan and vegetarian options, without overcharging.

