Superstar blues singer Elkie Brooks will kick off her farewell tour in Derbyshire.

Elkie is rounding off her amazing 64 years of performing live with a string of shows across the country which begin at Buxton Opera House on September 7, 2024.

Talking about her forthcoming farewell tour, Elkie said: “I love performing live. The audiences are always so appreciative, so full of energy, and after 40+ long years of performing a well-worn repertoire both myself and my band really feed off the vibrancy of the crowd. And believe me - the British people know how to have a good time! When an audience brings their A-game, I’ll certainly bring mine.”

Elkie’s unmistakable voice has earned her the moniker ‘British Queen of the Blues’. She will celebrate her illustrious, award-winning career by performing some of her biggest hits with her live band including ‘Pearl's A Singer,’ ‘Lilac Wine,’ ‘Fool (If You Think It's Over),’ ‘No More The Fool’ and ‘Don't Cry Out Loud’ in a show which touches on blues, rock and jazz. Fans will also be able to hear material from Elkie’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming 21st studio album for the very first time.

Elkie Brooks will perform at Buxton Opera House on September 7, 2024 to launch her Long Farewell Tour (photo: Neil Kirk)

Born Elaine Bookbinder to a Jewish baker in Manchester in 1945, she was just 15 when she won a talent contest at the Palace Theatre, Manchester judged by the infamous Don Arden (manager of Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and The Small Faces, and father of Sharon Osbourne). The next few years were an education. She sang in cabaret clubs up and down the country and found herself supporting the Beatles at their 1964 Christmas shows at Hammersmith Odeon.

Elkie’s first hit, in 1964, was a version of Etta James’ Something’s Got A Hold On Me, on which a pre-Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page played guitar. She toured with The Small Faces and The Animals and by the end of the 60s, she was singing jazz with Humphrey Lyttelton’s band. A few short years later Elkie had channelled her inner rock chick and was now co-fronting the band Vinegar Joe alongside Robert Palmer.At Vinegar Joe’s dissolution, she found herself joining southern American boogie band Wet Willie. But this was a temporary diversion, because shortly after she was back on home turf, a newly minted, grown-up solo singer. Her solo debut album Rich Man’s Woman’ was banned in some quarters because of its raunchy sleeve but it was her 1977 album Two Days Away that saw the blue touch paper truly ignite on Elkie’s career. The album featured her monster hit and signature song Pearl’s A Singer, which was co-written and produced by Elvis stalwarts Leiber & Stoller. The song lit up the charts and gave Brooks her first timeless classic. It wouldn’t be her last.The hits kept coming: Fool If You Think It’s Over, Lilac Wine, Sunshine After The Rain, Warm And Tender Love, Don’t Cry Out Loud and her highest charting hit No More The Fool. Her 1981 album Pearls was in the charts for 79 continuous weeks and went on to sell over a million, making Elkie Brooks the biggest selling female album artist in the history of the British pop charts at the time.And the work rate didn’t let up: over the course of the next 25 years, she has released some 20 albums. By 2012, she had more chart albums under her belt than any other British female artist.

Not only has Elkie been prolific in the studio she has also continued to tour, performing live in almost every major UK theatre with sell out runs at such prestigious venues as the Palladium, the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, Ronnie Scott’s and she even shared the bill with the Beach Boys and Santana at Knebworth in 1980.

To check ticket availability for Elkie’s Long Farewell Tour concert in Buxton, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.orgor call 01298 72190.