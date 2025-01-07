Lizzie Ball has played alongside Ariana Grande and Hugh Jackman on tour (photo: Silvia Cruz)

A Derbyshire raised international violinist - who has performed alongside global stars including Ariana Grande and Hugh Jackman – is returning to the region for a performance to kickstart 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzie Ball and renowned pianist James Pearson will perform timeless music in Gershwin & The Great American Showbook at The Crucible Playhouse in Sheffield on January 11 at 2pm.

The 43-year-old violinist, who grew up in Hathersage and attended Lady Manners School in Bakewell, said: “This is a big concert for me because it’s a proper homecoming performance.” She plans to stay with family in Derbyshire for her concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my first performance with Music in the Round, and at The Crucible, so it will be quite special,” she said. “Our concert will kickstart the new year and lift any January blues for the audience.”

International violinist Lizzie Ball will play an afternoon concert at The Crucible Studio in Sheffield on Saturday, January 11, 2025 (photo: Lezli Rose)

“James and I are very versatile. If people in the audience are into classical, they will get their fix, but there will also be a lot of jazz, musical showtunes and crossing into other genres. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Lizzie began playing violin after hearing a performance on the radio aged seven and went on to read music at the prestigious St John’s College, Cambridge.

Today she is a violinist, vocalist and concert producer known for her innovative and creative approach to classical music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now based in London, the mum founded Classical Kicks Productions to take the genre to a wider audience.

She is also passionate about children’s access to musical opportunities after leading the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra as a teenager.

"Music was everything to me when I was a kid,” she said. “Having the chance to be in the orchestra, and be supported in that way, was so important. Even if you don’t become a musician, the skills you learn are fantastic and very transferable.”

Gershwin & The Great American Playbook also features James Pearson, the artistic director at London’s world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme includes music from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story, as well as several pieces from Gershwin.

Tickets cost from £5 for students and under 35s. Book tickets at https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/gershwin-the-great-american-songbook