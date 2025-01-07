Peak District raised international violinist Lizzie Ball will kickstart year with concert in Sheffield
Lizzie Ball and renowned pianist James Pearson will perform timeless music in Gershwin & The Great American Showbook at The Crucible Playhouse in Sheffield on January 11 at 2pm.
The 43-year-old violinist, who grew up in Hathersage and attended Lady Manners School in Bakewell, said: “This is a big concert for me because it’s a proper homecoming performance.” She plans to stay with family in Derbyshire for her concert.
“This is my first performance with Music in the Round, and at The Crucible, so it will be quite special,” she said. “Our concert will kickstart the new year and lift any January blues for the audience.”
“James and I are very versatile. If people in the audience are into classical, they will get their fix, but there will also be a lot of jazz, musical showtunes and crossing into other genres. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”
Lizzie began playing violin after hearing a performance on the radio aged seven and went on to read music at the prestigious St John’s College, Cambridge.
Today she is a violinist, vocalist and concert producer known for her innovative and creative approach to classical music.
Now based in London, the mum founded Classical Kicks Productions to take the genre to a wider audience.
She is also passionate about children’s access to musical opportunities after leading the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra as a teenager.
"Music was everything to me when I was a kid,” she said. “Having the chance to be in the orchestra, and be supported in that way, was so important. Even if you don’t become a musician, the skills you learn are fantastic and very transferable.”
Gershwin & The Great American Playbook also features James Pearson, the artistic director at London’s world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.
The programme includes music from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story, as well as several pieces from Gershwin.
Tickets cost from £5 for students and under 35s. Book tickets at https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/gershwin-the-great-american-songbook
